‘Everest Man’: Kami Rita reaches summit of Mount Everest for 30th time

Conquering Everest: File photo. Kami Rita reached the summit of Mount Everest on Wednesday, extending his record to 30 times. (Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — “Everest Man” is on top of the world once again.

Kami Rita, a Sherpa guide, reached the summit of the world’s tallest peak for the 30th time on Wednesday, reaching the top at 7:49 a.m. local time, The Associated Press reported.

Rita, 54, arrived at the top of Mount Everest in the Himalayas by the traditional southwest ridge route, Reuters reported. It was the second time this month that Rita climbed to the summit of the 29,032-foot peak, according to CBS News.

Rita, nicknamed “Everest Man,” climbed to the roof of the world for the 29th time on May 12, the AP reported.

This morning at 7:49 AM, Kami Rita Sherpa broke his own record he had set just nine days earlier.

“He is in good health and happy to have achieved this record,” Mingma Sherpa of the expedition Seven Summits Treks, which organized the expedition, told the news organization.

Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so almost every year since, Reuters reported. He did not climb the peak for three years when authorities closed the mountain for various reasons, according to the news organization.

He “broke his own record ... this marks his 30th ascent to the top of the world,” Khim Lal Gautam, a government official at the base camp and chief of the expedition monitoring field office, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rita’s closest competitor for scaling Mount Everest, is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, the AP reported. He has reached the summit 27 times.

Officials said more than 450 climbers have already scaled Mount Everest from the Nepali side of the peak this climbing season, which ends in a few days, according to the news organization.

