Jelly Roll to take break as tour ends

FILE PHOTO: Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country superstar Jelly Roll told fans this week that he is taking a break as his stadium tour ends.

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The “Save Me” singer told concertgoers on July 28 that he was going to pause for the time being, Fox News reported.

“This has truly been a lifetime experience for me,” he said, according to Country Now. “And in a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two. I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. Thank you for the opportunity.”

The July 28 performance was his last show with Post Malone, who was co-headlining with him. Jelly Roll’s last scheduled solo show was in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 30. His website has no upcoming concerts, Fox News reported.

News of the break comes months after Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo broke up after nearly 10 years of marriage.

They met at a concert in 2015 and got married the next year.

He filed for divorce on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences, but the couple separated on May 9. The divorce was finalized in early July.

[ Previous: Jelly Roll files for divorce from Bunnie Xo ]

Despite the breakup and speculation, Jelly Roll spoke about what did not lead to the divorce.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today,” he said on June 18, according ot Us Weekly. “Nobody cheated on nobody. … That will be my best friend forever.”

“Bunnie, I love you baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that,” he shared.

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