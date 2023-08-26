Jacksonville mayor: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after shooting in Florida city

Jacksonville shooting: The mayor of Jacksonville said there were multiple fatalities after a shooting in the city. (Kali9/iStock)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday said there were “multiple fatalities” after a shooting in the Grand Park section of the city.

>> Read more trending news

Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed to WJAX-TV that there was a heavy police and SWAT teams were near the intersection of Kings Road and Canal Street. According to the television station, a man was barricaded inside a store at the intersection.

It was unclear how many people were shot and how many people were wounded in the shooting.

Saturday’s shooting came five years to the day after a mass shooting that occurred during a video game tournament for “Madden NFL 19″ in the Jacksonville Landing area of the city.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!