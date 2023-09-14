Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A grand jury on Thursday indicted the president’s son, Hunter Biden, on federal firearms charges, court records show.

Biden faces three charges connected with a firearm he got in October 2018.

Hunter Biden gun indictment by National Content Desk on Scribd

Prosecutors earlier said they planned to bring an indictment against the president’s son by the end of September.

Hunter Biden investigation: AG appoints special counsel

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss — who has been investigating Biden’s financial and business dealings since 2019 — to serve as special counsel in the investigation into Biden. The designation came after Weiss told Garland that his investigation “had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel,” the attorney general said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

