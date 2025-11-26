HP to cut up to 6,000 in push toward AI

The logo of Hewlett-Packard
Job cuts FILE PHOTO: HP announced it will cut thousands of jobs in the next two years. (mino21 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As technology company HP Inc. puts more of a push to AI, it will be cutting up to 6,000 jobs over the next few years.

HP announced it will be cutting between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028, CNN reported.

CEO Enrique Lores said that it will be eliminating jobs in product development, internal operations and customer support and will be using AI tools instead, Bloomberg reported.

“We expect this initiative will create $1 billion in gross run rate savings over three years,” he said.

“It’s something we have to do to make sure the company stays competitive,” Lores said.

It has already laid off 1,000 to 2,000 employees earlier this year as part of a previously announced restructuring.

HP had about 58,000 employees as of October 2024, Bloomberg reported.

