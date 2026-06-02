Home health care worker accused of stealing $60K in cash, property from employer

Caunswayla Porter is accused of stealing approximately $60,000 worth of cash, coins and jewelry from a residence where the home health care worker was employed.

WARREN, Ohio — An Ohio home health care worker is accused of stealing approximately $60,000 worth of cash, jewelry, coins and a handgun from a home where she previously worked, authorities said.

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According to Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Caunswayla Porter, 32, of Warren, was arrested on May 28. She was charged with theft, WFMJ reported.

According to a police report, Porter stopped coming to the victim’s residence in Champion Heights and did not answer calls after Jan. 20, 2026, the television station reported.

In April 2026, a person close to the homeowner noticed several items were missing, including small bills, coins, jewelry and a revolver, WFMJ reported.

The age of the person who needed care in the home where Porter worked was unclear.

Police said that Porter was brought in for questioning. She allegedly admitted to taking the cash and jewelry from the home but not the firearm, WFMJ reported.

She allegedly pawned the jewelry at six pawn shops across Warren and Youngstown, according to the television station.

Porter, who was arraigned on May 29, pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show. She remains in the Trumbull County Jail and will appear in court again on Thursday.

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