At Home files for bankruptcy, some stores may close

FILE PHOTO: At Home has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Home decor store At Home is the latest company to file for bankruptcy.

The chain announced it filed for Chapter 11 protection as it restructures, eliminating $2 billion of debt. The process will provide the company with $200 million in capital to get through restructuring, CBS News reported.

At Home business has been facing challenges from the rising tariffs and missed an interest payment last month, according to Bloomberg.

“The volatility of the current tariff environment came at a time when the management team was working to address the company’s existing issues,” CFO Jeremy Aguilar said in the filing. “At Home, a company that relies heavily on foreign suppliers, was — and remains — significantly impacted by these tariff policies.”

The retailer has 260 locations in 40 states, CNN reported.

While the company said a “majority of stores will remain open,” The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported that about 20 locations were slated to close.

The company employs about 7,200 people.

At Home counts patio furniture, picture frames and other decor items among its 45,000 items, Bloomberg reported.

It is owned by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

