Hiker, dog rescued after animal falls from Hawaii’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail

Stairway to Heaven trail: File photo. A woman and her dog were rescued from the Hawaii trail on Monday. (Nick Clark/iStock)

HONOLULU — A woman and her dog hiking on an off-limits trail were rescued on Monday when the animal fell approximately 50 feet, authorities said.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, rescuers received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. for a dog that fell from the Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven hiking trail, Hawaii News Now reported.

Officials said that the 55-pound dog was hiking with its female handler when it fell, according to the news outlet.

The woman descended from the trail and called 911, remaining at her dog’s help until help arrived. Rescuers said they were able to pinpoint where the hikers were because of the woman’s cellphone, Hawaii News Now reported.

Crews found the hiker and animal near a waterfall, according to the news outlet. Rescuers in a helicopter secured the dog in a harness and airlifted the animal and the woman to safety by about 6:30 p.m.

First responders did not immediately release information about the condition of the dog, but said there were no serious injuries.

According to Oahu Hike, the Stairway to Heaven trail covers 2 miles. There are 3,922 steps across the Ko’olau range and offers “easily the best views on Oahu.”

However, hiking the trail is illegal, with violators subject to a hefty fine, the website states.

It was unclear whether the woman was issued a citation.