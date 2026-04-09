Hawaii doctor found guilty of attempted manslaughter

A Hawaii anesthesiologist accused of trying to kill his wife during a cliffside hike last year was found guilty of attempted manslaughter on Wednesday.

Gerhardt Konig, 47, who lives on Maui, was accused of attacking his now-estranged wife, Arielle Konig, on the Pali Puka hiking trail in Oahu in March 2025, Hawaii News Now reported.

Konig had been on trial for attempted murder. The manslaughter charge was based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance, according to the television station.

A Hawaii today convicted a man of attempted manslaughter due to emotional disturbance for trying to kill his wife on a hiking trail.



Prosecutors wanted Gerhardt Konig convicted of attempted second-degree murder, but the emotional disturbance finding made it manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/ek83athZwu — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 9, 2026

Under Hawaii law, if jurors believe a defendant committed attempted murder but was under the influence of an extreme mental or emotional disturbance and there was a reasonable explanation, they must reduce the charge to attempted manslaughter, The Associated Press reported.

“I don’t know what went on in the deliberation room,” deputy prosecuting attorney Joel Garner told reporters after the verdict. “We respect the verdict. We respect that the jury did their job, considered the evidence and came to a verdict that they thought fit the evidence and fit the burden of proof on all sides on in this case.”

The conviction carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years, the news organization reported. Konig will be sentenced on Aug. 13.

Arielle Honig alleged that her husband attacked her on the trail with a rock, attempted to stab her with a syringe and tried to push her off a cliff, KHON reported.

Gerhardt Konig claimed he never tried to stab his wife and said he was acting in self-defense, alleging that she had started the altercation, the television station reported.

The alleged attack was interrupted by two hikers who heard her cries for help and called 911, according to the AP.

Gerhardt Konig’s attorney said the defense plans to appeal, Hawaii News Now reported.

“We believe leading up to trial and during trial, there are many appellate issues and we do plan on appealing,” defense attorney Thomas Otake said. “We are thankful that they did not convict him of attempted murder, which would have been life in prison.”

© 2026 Cox Media Group