GM stops sale of Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon pickups due to software issues

General Motors has issued a second stop-sale order on some of it vehicles due to a software problem, according to The Detroit Free Press.

On Monday, GM ceased sales on all 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks.

“Certain model year 2024 Colorados and Canyons displayed intermittent software quality issues, identified during our rigorous validation process,” Brandee Barker, GM’s vice president of global technology communications, said Monday in a statement to Automotive News.

“A fix has been identified and implemented into vehicles that have begun shipping to dealers this morning.”

The move comes two months after a software problem led to a December stop-sale order on the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVs. That problem included intermittent issues with in-vehicle screens and problems using DC fast charging, according to GM’s order.

According to the Free-Press, GM is still working on the issue.

The company said Monday that some of the trucks in the latest stop shipping order had already been sent to some dealers. GM said it is pausing the sale of all the vehicles until the software issue can be fixed.

“We are disappointed when we choose to pause sales, but we are committed to quality and the customer experience, therefore software updates will continue to be part of the process as our vehicles become more and more technologically advanced,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in a statement emailed to the Free Press late Monday.

About 15,000 2024 GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Colorado pickups are affected, according to Automotive News.

