Gilad Janklowicz, ‘Bodies In Motion’ TV fitness guru, dies at 71

The fitness guru and host of nationally syndicated exercise shows died on June 9. He was 71.

Gilad Janklowicz, a fitness instructor who hosted the syndicated television program “Gilad’s Bodies in Motion” during the 1980s and ‘90s, died on Tuesday, his family announced. He was 71.

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The fitness guru’s family announced his death on social media. No cause of death was given.

“We are devastated and shocked to announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, friend and inspiration to so many,” the post read. “Words cannot express our grief right now. We will share more updates and details later as we process this immense loss.

Janklowicz’s death was also confirmed by Jewish Life Television, the North American television network that prominently featured his show, Deadline reported.

“A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe,” the network said in a statement.

Janklowicz, who lived in Hawaii, filmed approximately 600 episodes of “Bodies in Motion” for 42 years, Hawaii News Now reported.

The program featured a half-hour of aerobic and toning workouts, according to the television station. Some of his guests through the years included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jack LaLanne and NFL quarterback Joe Theismann, according to Janklowicz’s website.

Former cast member Kent Roller told Hawaii News Now that, “Gil was special to me because he was so committed to what he was doing.”

“He had the greatest discipline when it came to exercise, came to being a boss, and the cast members on the show,” Roller told the television station.

When his show came on midday back in the 80’s, you knew the next half hour workout was no joke! RIP Gilad 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/i3e29WbzyY — Drew Fellios (@DrewSportsTV) June 10, 2026

Debuting in 1983, “Gilad’s Bodies in Motion” made television history when it ran on ESPN from 1985 to 1996, KHON reported. The show eventually moved to Fox Sports and WebMD before landing at Discovery’s FitTV, according to the television station.

Janklowicz, who was born on July 27, 1954, in Israel, was an Olympic hopeful in the decathlon as a youth, Deadline reported. He served as a fitness instructor for the Israel Defense Forces, according to the entertainment news outlet.

He later moved to the United States to attend film school at UCLA.

According to Deadline, other series hosted by Janklowicz included “Total Body Sculpt,” “Total Body Sculpt Plus” and a game show, “Gilad’s Minds in Motion.”

Fitness coach Denise Austin responded to the Instagram post by Janklowicz’s family, writing that she was “devastated.”

“I am in shock. My dear friend for almost 40 years. Gone way too soon,” Austin wrote. “We did ESPN together and we continued a close friendship.

“I pray for his family.”

Janklowicz was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame in 2007.

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