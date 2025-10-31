Gary Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest’s father, dies

FILE PHOTO: (Back L to R) Meredith Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest, Connie Seacrest, Sandra L. Fenwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boston Children's Hospital, Gary Seacrest, Tyler, Katie, Spencer, and Timmy attend the Seacrest Studio Opening at Boston Children's Hospital November 14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. Gary Seacreast, the host's father, died this week after a battle with prostate cancer. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)

Ryan Seacrest is mourning the death of his father Gary, who died earlier this week at the age of 81.

The television personality announced his father’s death on social media, "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken."

Ryan Seacrest had previously shared that his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer several years ago, People magazine reported.

The family thought Gary Seacrest had been in remission in 2021 but earlier this year, the “Wheel of Fortune” host said it wasn’t in remission and had gotten worse.

After undergoing chemotherapy, Gary Seacrest developed pneumonia and was in an ICU for several weeks, People magazine reported.

“It didn’t get better — it got worse and it spread. It didn’t go well for him,” the host said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I was on an American Idol show live during last season and my sister called me and she said, ‘Dad is in the ICU. How fast can you get here?’ I finished the show. We were almost done. I didn’t even remember what I was saying on the show."

He flew to Atlanta, the publication said, to be with his family.

In the post remembering his father on Friday, he called his father “my best friend.”

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation also posted a tribute saying that Gary Seacrest had helped start the foundation, and that he "took immense pride in the joy and inspiration it brings to children and families during some of their toughest times, and his warmth, kindness, and unwavering support helped shape who we are today.“

The foundation was created to inspire “pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives” by building Seacrest Studios inside pediatric hospitals to allow patients to explore radio, television and new media production.

© 2025 Cox Media Group