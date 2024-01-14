Frederik X becomes king of Denmark after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, abdicates throne

Danish King Frederik X Succeeds Queen Margrethe II The Crown Prince is formally proclaimed new Danish King Frederik X by the Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Jan. 14, 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark. King Frederik X is succeeding Queen Margrethe II, who will be stepping down after reigning for 51 years. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Crown Prince Frederik took the throne in Denmark on Sunday as King Frederick X.

Queen Margrethe II formally abdicated the throne after 52 years, according to Reuters.

The 83-year-old is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in about 900 years, according to The Associated Press. King Eric III gave up the throne in 1146 to join a monastery, CNN reported.

Margrethe signed the abdication during a meeting with the Danish Cabinet at the Christiansborg Palace, the AP reported. After she signed the abdication, she stood up and gestured to Frederick. She said “God save the king,” and left the room.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen then proclaimed Frederik king from the balcony at the palace. This was done in front of thousands of people, the AP reported. This has been a tradition since the constitution of 1849, CNN reported.

Margrethe will continue to be titled Majesty and will become an acting regent, the Danish Royal House said, according to CNN. This will allow her to perform duties as head of state when both King Frederik or Crown Prince Christian are unavailable. Others to receive a similar role as acting regent if needed included Mary, Frederik’s brother Prince Joachim and his aunt, Princess Benedikte.

“It’s the first time in 900 years a Danish king or queen has abdicated. It will be a more festive occasion than the last time when a young Margrethe took over,” Birgitte Borup, culture editor at Danish newspaper Berlingske, told CNN. “The queen’s decision to abdicate was shocking but most Danes seem to understand that she wants to pass on the torch due to declining health.”

Jan. 14 is significant for these events to take place because it happens to be the 52nd anniversary of her father, King Frederik IX’s death and her succession to the throne, the AP reported.

Margrethe became queen at the age of 31.

