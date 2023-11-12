Florida man accused of DUI for seventh time

Charged: Ronald Bacon was charged with DUI for the seventh time. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man is accused of driving while intoxicated, the seventh time he has been cited since 1991, according to court records.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Ronald David Bacon, 51, was arrested late Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

According to an arrest record filed on the Pinellas County online court records site, Bacon has been charged with DUI six other times -- Feb. 27, 1991; April 1, 1997; March 6, 2000; July 13, 2005; July 27, 2006; and Sept. 8, 2017. Court records that he has been convicted of the charges twice.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bacon was driving a white minivan north on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County when he was stopped at 10:49 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

In Bacon’s arrest report, the sheriff’s office noted that the suspect had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to the newspaper. He also allegedly slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol, the arrest report stated.

According to court records, Bacon refused to take a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample.

He was arrested at 10:52 p.m. and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Bail was set at $7,000, court records show.