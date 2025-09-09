First logo, now remodel, Cracker Barrel pauses restaurant changes

FILE PHOTO: Customers enjoy food at a Cracker Barrel restaurant on August 27, 2025 in Florida City, Florida. Plans to change the interior of Cracker Barrels have been paused. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel is pausing other changes it is making to its restaurants.

On Tuesday, the company told Facebook followers it will suspend its restaurant remodels, writing, “You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks, not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. ”

The company said on its website that it had tested the new design at only four of 660 locations, “and we won’t continue with it.”

“The vintage Americana you love will always be here - the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shops and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” the company said in the statement.

There was a social media uproar when Cracker Barrel executives redesigned the logo, dropping the “Old Timer” leaning on a barrel for a cleaner, updated look. But quickly walked that change back, bringing back “Uncle Hershel.”

The restaurant remodel was launched in May 2024 under new CEO Julie Felss Masino, The Associated Press reported. She had formerly worked for Taco Bell and Starbucks. It was a move to bring in more customers, and came with a new dinner menu and more efficient kitchens. It was called a “modern remodel design,” NBC News reported.

The plans included updating 25 to 30 locations by the end of the 2025 fiscal year that ended on July 31.

“The goal, simply put, was to freshen things in such a way as to be noticeable and attractive but still feel like Cracker Barrel,” Masino had said. She said changes at two locations were received positively by customers.

