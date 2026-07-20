First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer released

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got their first full look at “Avengers: Doomsday.”

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Marvel Studios dropped the trailer for the next film in the MCU on Monday, five months before it hits the big screen. It was initially shown at CinemaCon in April but was released online on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Avengers: Doomsday” follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered‚” Marvel said.

The film features a massive cast of stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Downey, as fans already know, played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the previous films, but now exchanges the Iron Man armor for Doctor Doom’s.

Joe Russo said of Doctor Doom during an appearance at CinemaCon: “He’s not simply a villain — he’s one of the most complex Marvel characters. He’s always three moves ahead.”

While Downey said at the event: “I couldn’t have imagined reuniting with this amazing team — let alone as a new character.”

“Doomsday” is directed by the Russo brothers and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It is the first time the Russos have directed an MCU feature since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which is the second-highest-grossing film of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the trailer here or below:

“Avengers: Doomsday” will be on the big screen on Dec. 18.

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