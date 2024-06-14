Father’s Day 2024: Deals and freebies for dad on his day

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Father’s Day is Sunday, and if you are looking to take your dad out on his special day, below is a list of some meal deals and freebies crafted just for him.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Auntie Anne’s: Buy $25 in gift cards through Monday to get a $5 reward, which can be used June 23 - July 21.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: In honor of fathers, everyone gets a 20-ounce beer for the price of a 16-ounce beer on Sunday.

Bar Louie: Dads get a free entrée with the purchase of a full-priced adult entrée all day. Additional exclusions may apply.

Baskin Robbins: Use the app to preorder a Dad by Par Cake or Cold One Cake. Use the code DAD through Saturday, and you will get $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of at least $25.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Through June, you can get 6 free wings with any $10 purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings GO when you use the code GOWINGS.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is featuring a limited-time menu available through Sunday that includes a cocktail and one appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Cinnabon: Purchase $25 in gift cards through June 23 in stores or June 30 online and get a $5 reward to be used through August 25 at participating locations.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: If you are a loyalty member, on Sunday you can get a BOGO beverage from noon to closing time.

Dave and Busther’s: New and existing members of the D&B Rewards loyalty program get $2 Beers and 50% off all food on Sunday. Your family can also sign up to compete in “The Dad Games” -- “an epic arcade showdown,” on the Dave & Buster’s website, with a chance to win free Dave & Buster’s for a year.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ Rewards members will get triple points on all bulk donut and Munchkins orders on Father’s Day. You can also get a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie through June 30.

Freddy’s: Download the Freddy’s app by Saturday to get $5 off a $15 order on Father’s Day.

Hooters: All Father’s Day weekend, HootClub Rewards members can buy 10 wings any style and get 10 wings for free.

Jack in the Box: Jack Pack Members can get 50% off any shake or dessert with a $5 order.

KFC: Get free delivery on Father’s Day when you order online or through the KFC app.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme has an all-new doughnut collection celebrating dads will be available at participating shops throughout the country from Friday through Sunday,

Marco’s Pizza: Marcos’s is offering a Mega Meal Deal that includes a large one-topping pizza, CheezyBread and fresh-baked Cinnasquares for $19.99 using code MEGAMEAL.

Panda Express: Purchase at least $30 in gift cards through Father’s Day to get a free Panda Bowl.

Red Robin: On Father’s Day, kids meals are 50% off.

Smoothie King: Healthy Rewards Members can get a free 12-ounce Dude Perfect Smoothie with the purchase of any 20-ounce or larger smoothie.

Sonic: You can get Groovy Fries for $1 through June.


