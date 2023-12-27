Fan died of heat exhaustion at Taylor Swift’s Rio concert, reports say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A fan who died last month at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro died of heat exhaustion, reports say.

Police said that Ana Clara Benevides, 23, collapsed on Nov. 17 while attending the first of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Brazil at Nilton Santos Stadium, Reuters reported. She was taken to a medical station and was later moved to the Salgado Filho Hospital, where she later died.

The temperatures that day in Rio de Janeiro were about 105 degrees Fahrenheit, The Associated Press reported.

A report from Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute said Benevides’ heat exposure led to cardiorespiratory arrest, according to the AP. The report said that Benevides did not have any substance abuse or preexisting conditions that could have contributed to her death.

Experts said in the report that she had “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death,” because of the heat, the AP reported.

A police report listed “alveolar hemorrhage and polyvisceral congestion caused by diffuse exposure to heat” as her cause of death, Reuters reported.

Swift’s fans lined up hours before the show. Many fans accused organizers of not delivering enough water for over 60,000 people attending and said they were told they could not bring their own water into the show, the AP reported.

