‘Evil Dead’ actor Bruce Campbell announces ‘treatable but not curable’ cancer diagnosis

Bruce Campbell, known for his iconic role as Ash in the “Evil Dead” films, has shared some devastating health news.
He wrote on X that he has received a “treatable not curable” form of cancer, but did not disclose what type of cancer he had, People magazine reported.
Campbell went on writing, “I apologize if that’s a shock - it was to me too.”
Because of treatments, his appearances, conventions and “work in general” will “need to take a back seat.” Several convention appearances have been canceled for the summer.
But he hopes to be back on the road to promote his new movie “Ernie & Emma” in the fall.
The movie, which he wrote, directed and stars in, is a comedy about a widowed pear salesman and his trip to spread his wife’s ashes, Variety reported.
He is also an executive producer in the upcoming “Evil Dead Burn,” the latest installment in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” series, which comes out in June.
Campbell also appeared in several cameos in Raimi’s “Spider-Man” films, Fox News reported.
In addition to that series, he is known for “Burn Notice,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” and the short-lived “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.”
