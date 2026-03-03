Eric Dane: Cause of death confirmed for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor's death was confirmed as respiratory failure, with ALS listed as a contributing factor.

Actor Eric Dane died of respiratory failure, according to his death certificate.

People was the first news outlet to report the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor’s cause of death; Dane died in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease,” was listed as an underlying cause of Dane’s death, the magazine reported, citing the actor’s death certificate.

Dane’s death comes less than a year after the “Euphoria” actor shared his ALS diagnosis, The Associated Press reported. Dane revealed the news of his diagnosis in April 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ALS Network gave Dane its advocate of the year award in September for his commitment to raising awareness and support for people with the progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Dane, a San Francisco native who was born in 1972, played Dr. Mark Sloan -- nicknamed McSteamy -- on “Grey’s Anatomy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was on the show from 2006 through 2012 and reprised his role in 2021, the entertainment news outlet reported. Dane’s character was killed in a plane crash, but Seattle Grace Hospital was renamed in his memory, People reported.

He continued on the series until his death, appearing in 145 episodes, according to IMDb.com.

On HBO’s “Euphoria,” Dane appeared in the role of Cal Jacobs in 21 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dane was among several stars who were honored during the 2026 Actor Awards in memorium on March 1, along with Rob Reiner, James Van Der Beek and Catherine O’Hara. E! Online reported.

