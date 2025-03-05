Dog abandoned in trash bag was shot, had to be euthanized, vet says

The pit bull had been shot in the head and was euthanized.

MOBILE, Ala. — A dog found abandoned in a trash bag in southern Alabama had been shot in the head and had to be put down despite efforts to save him, a veterinarian said.

A male pit bull, nicknamed Chance by veterinarians, was found on the side of a dirt road in the trash bag on March 1, WALA reported.

According to a Facebook post by Wags and Whiskers Mobile, X-rays showed Chance was shot in the head.

“The bullet fractured the skull and was lodged in the brain causing swelling and a traumatic brain injury that Chance could never recover from,” the facility wrote.

The dog had been found by a resident and was taken to Semmes Animal Hospital in Semmes, Alabama. Chance was euthanized on March 4 and was cremated. His remains

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said his department is investigating the incident and has opened a case with Animal Control, WALA reported.

“He passed today surrounded by love from our volunteers and the staff at Southern. He’s finally at peace -- even though our hearts are not,” Wags and Whiskers posted. “We all wanted a different outcome here but sadly that just wasn’t meant to be.

“Chance suffered 10 plus agonizing days at the hand of a human. He did not deserve that. He didn’t have a voice but we do and let’s use it.”

