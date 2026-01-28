‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel moves forward; will feature Jennifer Grey

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the film 'Dirty Dancing', 1987. A sequel is in the works. (Photo by Vestron/Getty Images)

You have to say it: No one puts Baby in a corner.

Jennifer Grey is coming back for a “Dirty Dancing” sequel.

The movie that went viral before viral was a thing has been greenlit and is moving forward for another chapter in the story, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The follow-up film was initially announced in 2022.

Lionsgate announced this week that “Hunger Games” and “Crazy Rich Asians” producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson have been tapped to do the sequel, with production potentially starting later this year.

Grey will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Housman. She will also be an executive producer.

“The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years. I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film... and I’m excited to say that it looks like the wait will soon be over!,” she said.

Other casting news has not been released. Grey’s on-screen love interest, Patrick Swayze, died in 2009.

The original movie was released in 1987 and earned $214 million at the box office, translated to $608 million in today’s value. It also had the Oscar-winning song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

There was a 2004 prequel, “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” a stage musical and a TV remake that aired on ABC in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2026 Cox Media Group