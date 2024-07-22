CrowdStrike outage: Delta cancels another 600 flights

CrowdStrike flight fallout FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines is still trying to rebound after a worldwide internet outage on Friday. (Studio Porto Sabbia/Studio Porto Sabbia - stock.adobe.com)

The flight tracker website Flight Aware reported an additional 600 Delta flights canceled at U.S. airports as businesses and consumers continue to feel the impact of the biggest cyber outage ever.

At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, air travelers are still sleeping on floors and waiting in long lines. There is still “chaos,” WSBTV reported.

In a statement, Delta said it is contacting impacted customers directly, “offering an acknowledgment of the disruption, an apology and the issuance of SkyMiles program miles or a travel voucher.”

The number of canceled Delta flights exceeded 5,000 since Friday, Reuters reported. The company continues to battle technical challenges, including a tracker system that helps the company track pilots and flight attendants.

New flights with unaccompanied minors are not permitted to be booked, and those who were already booked won’t be able to fly until Tuesday, WSB reported.

Among airlines, Delta customers are feeling the brunt of the outage. Nearly half of all canceled flights in Atlanta alone were Delta.









