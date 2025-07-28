Couple killed while hiking with young daughters at Arkansas state park

File photo. A couple who had recently moved to Arkansas was killed at Devil's Den State Park on Saturday.

WEST FORK, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas are searching for a man after a couple was killed Saturday while hiking with their young daughters in a state park.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, both of Prairie Grove. The girls, ages 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family members, state police said.

The Brinks had recently moved to Arkansas from another state.

The family was hiking at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County when the attacks occurred.

Officials with the state police were notified at about 2:40 p.m. CT about a double homicide at the park. The victims were found dead on a walking trail.

The 911 call revealed an operator saying that two children came to the park’s visitors center. They said their parents were assaulted and one was possibly stabbed.

“We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “I want to thank the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime.”

In a statement, Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said the department was “deeply saddened.”

“Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Lewis said. “The safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Arkansas State Police and various law enforcement officials as the investigation continues.”

“It’s just kind of crazy, they’re saying it’s a random act, but it definitely makes you know that you never know,” park visitor Tyler Yeakley told KARK-TV. “Any day, (the) craziest thing could happen out of nowhere, especially in Arkansas.”

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Cox Media Group