Country singer Colter Wall cancels remaining tour stops, cites declining mental health

The singer-songwriter has canceled the rest of his 2026 tour.

Country music singer Colter Wall announced that he is canceling the remainder of his 2026 tour, citing a decline in his mental health.

Wall, 30, a Canadian singer-songwriter, posted his decision to cancel his Memories and Empties Tour in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it,” Wall wrote. “The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined.”

On Sunday, Wall canceled his performance in Evansville, Indiana, at the last minute, Fox News reported.

He began his 2026 tour on Jan. 16 in Austin, Texas, according to USA Today. Two concerts during mid-January in Fort Worth were canceled because of a winter storm that hit North Texas, the newspaper reported.

The “Sleeping on the Blacktop” singer had successfully completed tour dates in San Diego, St. Louis and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He had already canceled tour dates in Indianapolis (March 11-12), tonight’s scheduled concert in Cincinnati and Detroit on Saturday, USA Today reported.

Wall is also noted for songs such as “Plain to See Plainsman,” “The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie,” “Cowpoke” and “Rocky Mountain Rangers.”

He debuted with his 2015 EP, “Imaginary Appalachia,” and followed it up with his self-titled album in 2017, USA Today reported.

