Correspondents’ dinner shooting: What we know about gunman, Cole Tomas Allen

US President Trump posted to social media a photo of law enforcement detaining a suspect following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., United States, on the night of April 25, 2026. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody immediately following the disturbance at the high-profile event. (Photo by US President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Officials are examining writings that were sent to family members minutes before a gunman opened fire at the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The messages were sent before Cole Tomas Allen, 31, breached a security checkpoint, armed with several guns and knives, The Associated Press reported.

The part-time teacher and video game developer is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and is expected to face charges of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence, the Post reported. Both are felonies.

Officials said Allen tried to charge the ballroom with a .38 semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, CNN reported. Gunfire was exchanged, but he was tackled by security. A Secret Service agent was hit by a bullet, with the bulletproof vest he was wearing stopping the projectile. He was treated and released from an area hospital, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump was whisked from the stage and was not hurt. Neither were other dignitaries and guests who ducked under tables for cover.

It is believed Allen acted alone, the Post reported.

Officials are also reviewing Allen’s social media posts and interviewing family members about his mindset.

Allen’s brother contacted police in New London, Connecticut, about two hours after the shooting, after getting one of the messages. Police immediately notified federal law enforcement.

The AP reviewed the messages where Allen referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and indicated that the attack was politically motivated. He made references to President Donald Trump, but did not name him, and appeared to be upset about various moves by the administration, including drug boat bombings in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

His sister told investigators that her brother legally bought several weapons at a California gun store and stored them at their parents’ home without their knowledge. She said her brother would make radical statements and wanted to do something to fix what is going on in the world, the Post reported.

In addition to the quarrels with the administration, Allen also ridiculed security at the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was being held. He said he was surprised to be able to enter the hotel while armed, without being caught.

Allen traveled from California to Chicago to Washington, D.C. by train and checked into the Washington Hilton as a guest on Friday, the Post and the AP reported.

0 of 26 White House Correspondents' dinner This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles shows a phone with a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump displaying an image of the alleged suspect in a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on the ground after being apprehended on April 25, 2026. US Secret Service agents bundled Donald Trump from the stage as shots rang out Saturday evening at a media gala, in what the president later described as an attack by a "would-be assassin." Armed guards opened fire at the gunman who charged through security screening just outside the ballroom of the hotel, where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, many senior government officials and hundreds of other black-tie guests had gathered. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images) (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents Association, at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. The president is making his first appearance at the event which he has shunned in the past. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images) (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents moving to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. (Photo by Danny KEMP and AFPTV teams / AFP via Getty Images) (DANNY KEMP,AFPTV TEAMS/AFP via Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows an armed agent climbing over chairs as they move to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. (Photo by Danny KEMP and AFPTV teams / AFP via Getty Images) (DANNY KEMP,AFPTV TEAMS/AFP via Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner US President Trump posted to social media a photo of law enforcement detaining a suspect following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., United States, on the night of April 25, 2026. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody immediately following the disturbance at the high-profile event. (Photo by US President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner TOPSHOT - US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rushed out by Secret Service agents after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. 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(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: White House Correspondents Association President and CBS Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang steps away from the podium after coming back to the stage to speak following a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. According to reports, President Donald Trump, along with other government officials, were evacuated from the Washington Hilton after a shooting incident. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Bloomberg White House Correspondent Courtney Subramanian (C) and others work from the ballroom following a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC. 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(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: DC Fire and EMS units arrive at the Washington Hilton Hotel where shots were fired near the White House Correspondents' Dinner featuring President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Law enforcement surrounds the Washington Hilton Hotel where shots were fired near the White House Correspondents' Dinner featuring President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: FBI and Homeland Security officers surround the Washington Hilton Hotel where shots were fired near the White House Correspondents' Dinner featuring President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: President Trump evacuates the Washington Hilton in the Presidential Motorcade during The White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots rang out on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC. According to reports, President Donald Trump, along with other government officials, was evacuated from the Washington Hilton after what sounded like gunfire. According to the FBI’s Washington field office, a 'subject' is in custody. (Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images) (Luke Johnson/Getty Images) White House Correspondents' dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Law enforcement surrounds the Washington Hilton Hotel where shots were fired near the White House Correspondents' Dinner featuring President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on April 25, 2026. 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President Trump is making a statement after the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner due to a possible shooting.(Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

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