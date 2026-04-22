Coachella fined after Justin Bieber, Anyma sets go past curfew

Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026, in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, Calif. — Officials in Indio, California, are sticklers for promptness when it comes to the Coachella curfew.

Because the concert didn’t wrap in time, now organizers are facing a rather large fine.

TMZ reported that Coachella went over time during its second weekend and will have to pay $44,000 in fines.

Who was at fault?

It was Justin Bieber and Anyma who went long during their sets.

Bieber went over the 1 a.m. curfew by a whopping two minutes. But over is over, and it came with a $20,000 fine.

It was Anyma who went over the most, playing an extra nine minutes, costing $24,000.

The fines are nothing new, TMZ pointed out. They come from a long-standing agreement between festival organizers and Indio leaders, with the money going directly to the city’s general fund.

Coachella has been held in Indio since 1999, Billboard reported.

Friday and Saturday nights of the festival are supposed to end by 1 a.m., while Sunday ends at midnight. If they go over, the first five minutes cost Coachella $20,000, with more money tacked on the longer it goes.

Paul McCartney found himself on the wrong side of the clock, going an extra 54 minutes in 2009, which cost $54,000.

In 2023, Goldenvoice, which puts on Coachella, paid more than $168,000 when several performers, including Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and The Weeknd, all went over their times, according to Billboard.

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