Clint Eastwood retired from Hollywood, son says

FILE PHOTO: Director-producer Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Iconic actor and director Clint Eastwood has retired, at least according to his son.

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Eastwood’s son, Kyle Eastwood, said his father has stepped away from the camera.

In a video recorded in November, but just being shared online now, Kyle Eastwood said, “I have many fond memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. But I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me,” The Independent reported.

The father and son had worked together on several projects, as Kyle Eastwood is a musician and composer who scored some of his dad’s movies.

Born in 1930, Clint Eastwood served in the Army before he became an actor, People magazine reported.

The elder Eastwood had bit parts, several uncredited, before he was cast as Rowdy Yates in “Rawhide” in 1959, which is considered his big break that led him on a seven-decade journey through spaghetti westerns, such as “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

He also portrayed the iconic unorthodox, police officer “Dirty” Harry Callahan in several films.

But westerns and cop films weren’t his only genre; he was in romance films like “The Bridges of Madison County,” action flicks like “Space Cowboys,” and starred with an orangutan in the film “Every Which Way But Loose.”

He also found success behind the camera as an Oscar-winning director for films such as “Million Dollar Baby" and " Unforgiven."

Clint Eastwood’s final on-screen role was in 2021 in “Cry Macho,” which he also directed. The final film that he directed was “Juror #2.”

He is listed as a producer on “The Gauntlet,” but the status of the film is unknown, according to IMDB. Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson were linked to the film, according to the movie database website. Consequence said, “news on that front has been minimal.”

Clint Eastwood, 96, has been married twice and has eight children with six women, People magazine reported. Several of his children have followed him into the entertainment industry.

0 of 21 Clint Eastwood through the years 1956: Actor Clint Eastwood lies on a towel and looks over his sunglasses at home on June 1, 1956 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Clint Eastwood through the years 1950s: Actor Clint Eastwood as a gunslinging cowboy. He is pointing the guns he holds in each hand toward the camera. Ca. 1950s. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Clint Eastwood through the years 1960: CBS television actor, Clint Eastwood. He plays lead role Rowdy Yates in the television western, Rawhide. He is at CBS Television City in Hollywood, California. April 5, 1960. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 1965: American film star and director Clint Eastwood starred in one of the westerns that made his name. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 1970: Actors Donald Sutherland (left) as Oddball and Clint Eastwood as Kelly in the war film 'Kelly's Heroes', 1970. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Silver Screen) Clint Eastwood through the years 1971: American actor Clint Eastwood on the set of Dirty Harry, directed by Don Siegel. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2001: Actor Clint Eastwood jokes with Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS) while arriving at the White House State Dinner for Mexican President Fox September 5, 2001 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2003: Actor Clint Eastwood accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on March 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2003: Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood arrives with his wife Dina for the Guardian Interview at the National Film Theatre October 7, 2003 in London, England. (Photo by Will Conran/Getty Images) (Will Conran/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2004: Actor/director Clint Eastwood (L) and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at AFI's 2003 Awards Luncheon honoring Film and Television creative teams at the Four Seasons Hotel on January 22, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2005: Director Clint Eastwood poses with his Oscar award for Best Director in "Million Dollar Baby" backstage during the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2005 at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2009: Actor Clint Eastwood attends the Modern Master Award at the 24th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre on January 29, 2009 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2009: U.S Actor Clint Eastwood poses after he received the Legion d'Honneur from French President Nicolas Sarkozy at Elysee Palace on November 13, 2009 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2010: Actor Morgan Freeman (L) and actor/director Clint Eastwood (R) arrive at "An Evening with Clint Eastwood" celebrating the debut of the DVD box set "Clint Eastwood: 35 Films 35 Years at Warner Bros." at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on February 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2012: Actor Clint Eastwood speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Clint Eastwood through the years 2015: Actor/director Clint Eastwood accepts the Feature Film Nomination Plaque for "American Sniper" onstage at the 67th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 7, 2015, in Century City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA) Clint Eastwood through the years 2020: Director-producer Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Clint Eastwood through the years 2021: In 2012, Clint Eastwood addressed a chair that he pretended had President Obama in it during his speech to the crowd on the final day of the 2012 Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

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