‘Chattahoochee’ songwriter, Jim McBride, dies

FILE PHOTO: Honoree Jim McBride attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center on October 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. McBride died on Jan. 5 at the age of 78. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The songwriter who wrote such hits as “Chattahoochee” and “Chasing That Neon Rainbow” has died.

Jim McBride was 78 years old.

He wrote hit music for such iconic country stars as Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, Alabama, Willie Nelson and Toby Keith, among countless others, WAFF reported.

Singer Alan Jackson, who co-wrote with McBride, confirmed his death on Instagram.

Another songwriter said McBride died on Jan. 7.

“Jim McBride wasn’t just a close friend, he was a true, lifelong Brother to me. My best friend. We talked or texted every few days right up until the end,” Jerry Salley said on Facebook.

McBride was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and grew up there. People magazine said he got his first guitar at the age of 21 and some of his earliest songs were featured on the show “Hee Haw.”

He hit the charts for the first time with “We Let Love Fade Away,” performed by Leon Everett.

His first No. 1 was “Bet Your Heart on Me,” with “Rose in Paradise” eventually hitting No. 1 also.

“Chattahoochee” won awards, including the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year and Single of the Year, People magazine reported.

McBride was a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, WAFF reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group