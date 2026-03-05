Britney Spears arrested in California

FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday night, several media outlets are reporting.

The alleged arrest happened in Ventura County, California, about 9:30 p.m. PT, TMZ reported.

KNBC, TMZ and Variety reported that the arrest was for alleged driving under the influence. NBC News initially said that no reason for the arrest was in the Ventura County jail records. The Associated Press also said that the charge was not clear.

Ventura County Sheriff’s inmate records showed she was released just after 6 a.m. Thursday, KNBC reported.

The arrest was listed as a “cite and release,” according to People magazine.

The arrest occurred hours after the courts granted her a permanent restraining order against a man from Louisiana who appeared at her home in Los Angeles and shared several “disturbing social media posts,” TMZ reported.

The man had been harassing her since 2013 and was arrested for trespassing at her home last year.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court for the DUI arrest in May, Variety reported.

A request for comment by NBC News to Spears’ representatives was not returned as of mid-Thursday morning.

