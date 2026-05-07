Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer, recovering after emergency surgery

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Bonnie Tyler is recovering after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

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According to her website, the 74-year-old singer, noted for “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “It’s a Heartache,” was admitted to a hospital in Faro, where she has a home.

“We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery,” her manager, Matt Davis, said in a statement that was also shared on Tyler’s website and social media accounts.

During her career, the Welsh-born singer became the first British female artist to debut at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart, People reported. The remains the lone artist from Wales to have a No. 1 song on the U.K. singles chart.

According to Billboard, Tyler has two singles that hit the U.S. Hot 100’s Top 10 list. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” spent 29 weeks in the Hot 100, peaking at No. 1 on Oct. 1, 1983, where it remained for four weeks. “It’s a Heartache” climbed to No. 3 on June 24, 1978, and was on the charts for 21 weeks.

Tyler has international shows scheduled from May 22 through December, USA Today reported. In an interview published on March 2, Tyler told the British magazine Hello! that she was “fit enough at the moment” and “really enjoying doing the shows.”

“I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything,” she said. “I do home Pilates, only 20 minutes a day -- it’s something I can do in my hotel rooms.”

The only physical issue she was having at the time was the condition of her knees, USA Today reported.

Tyler has released 18 studio albums during her career, according to People. Her most recent work was the 2021 album, “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

In 2023, the singer -- born Gaynor Sullivan -- was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to music, USA Today reported.

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