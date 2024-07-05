Bob’s Stores announces all stores closing

Store closing FILE PHOTO: Bob's Stores Norwalk, Connecticut, location closing sign on store before moving to other location. The chain is closing all stores. (mirovrlik.com (c) Miro Vrlik /miro - stock.adobe.com)

Discount retailer Bob’s Stores will be closing all locations and the going out of business sales have already started.

The company, which is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group had filed for Chapter 11 restructuring last month, and because it wasn’t able to get the finances needed to stay in business, it will be shutting down all locations.

Discounts started on June 28 at 30% to 70% off. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment are also for sale as part of the liquidation, according to a news release.

Bob’s Stores are found primarily in New England.

The locations include:

Connecticut

409 Main St., Ansonia

2300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden

179 Pavilions Dr., Manchester

416 East Main St., Middletown

195 Cherry St., Milford

172 Kitts Lane, Newington

504 Bushy Hill Rd., Simsbury

835 Queen St., Southington

910 Wolcott St., Waterbury

167 Parkway N, Waterford

Massachusetts

287 Washington St., Attleboro

146 Whalon St., Fitchburg

50 Holyoke St. Unit C242, Holyoke

230 Main St., Middleton

59 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph

168 Milk St., Westborough

New Hampshire

92 Cluff Crossing, Salem

New Jersey

3710 US-9, Freehold

New York

191 Centereach Mall, Centereach

135-187 Sunrise Hwy., West Islip

Rhode Island

1400 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston

Exchanges under existing store policies, gift cards and merchandise credits will be accepted through July 14, according to a news release. No returns are being accepted.

Bob’s opened in Connecticut in 1954 under the name Bob’s Surplus. It had been bought by TJX, the parent company of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, in 2003 but was sold to private equity. GoDigital Media Group bought Bob’s in 2022, CNN reported.





