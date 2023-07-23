‘Bid adieu’: Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo from bird to ‘X’ as early as Monday Elon Musk announced early Sunday on Twitter that he plans to change the logo of the social media platform to “X” and get rid of the bird, as another big change. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Elon Musk announced early Sunday on Twitter that he plans to change the logo of the social media platform to “X” and get rid of the bird, as another big change.

Musk posted a few tweets early Sunday morning just after midnight saying that he’s working on changing the Twitter logo, according to The Associated Press.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk continued.

He posted an image of an ‘X’ and later in audio on Twitter spaces he replied that the logo will in fact change, Reuters reported. He added, “It should have been done a long time ago.”

The bird was replaced in April temporarily by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, according to Reuters. This was done to help “drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

It is the latest change for the platform after earlier this month Musk said Twitter will start limiting the number of tweets per day by different account levels, according to Reuters. Those limits helped the Meta-owned rival Threads which had about 100 million users sign up within five days of the launch.

Musk purchased the platform last October for $44 billion and has since made changes including staff cuts and overseeing some policy changes that had led to disruptions of the service, CNN reported.

Twitter is also facing a lawsuit, according to Reuters. It was filed last Tuesday claiming that the company owns at least $500 million in severance to former employees.

Musk hired NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s CEO last May, the AP reported. She was hired in hopes that the platform could try to “win back advertisers.”