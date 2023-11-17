Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow out for rest of season with wrist injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season,” the Bengals said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor said, according to the NFL.

The news comes after Burrow suffered a wrist injury during Cincinnati’s game Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, according to WHIO.

Taylor said that Burrow’s injury might require surgery, according to the NFL.

This is the second time Burrow has suffered “a season-ending injury in Week 11,” The Associated Press reported. He tore his ACL and his MCL in his left knee against Washington back in 2020.

