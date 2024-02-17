Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson’s family seeking conservatorship following wife’s death

Brian Wilson, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson WESTWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 16: Musician Brian Wilson and his wife Melinda arrive at the Carl Wilson Benefit Foundation Concert "An Evening With Brian Wilson & Friends" at UCLA's Royce Hall on October 16, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Stringer/Getty Images/Amanda Edwards/Stringer)

A conservatorship petition was filed in stating that the Beach Boy founder Brian Wilson is suffering from a ‘neurocognitive disorder.’

A court filing made this week claims that Wilson, 81, is suffering from “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia),” stating that he needs to be placed under some kind of conservatorship, according to NBC News.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” Wilson’s family said in a statement on Instagram.

His family confirmed that representatives of the family, LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will be serving as his co-conservators.

Hard and Sievers have had a close relationship with Wilson and his wife over the years. The court filing says that Wilson trusts them, The Associated Press reported.

Wilson’s team said that he is “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” according to People Magazine.

Part of the reason for conservatorship is due to the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, People Magazine reported. She died on Jan. 30 at the age of 77. She was his caregiver until her death, according to Rolling Stone. She died unexpectedly, a Wilson spokesperson said, according to the AP.

They were married in 1995, People Magazine reported. They adopted Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash together. Wilson has two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, from a previous marriage.

A court hearing is scheduled for April 26, People Magazine reported.

