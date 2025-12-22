Barry Manilow shares lung cancer diagnosis; will have surgery, postpone concerts

FILE PHOTO: Barry Manilow performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Icon Barry Manilow has shared he was diagnosed with lung cancer and will have to undergo surgery.

The 82-year-old singer-songwriter told fans in a statement that the health news came after he had bronchitis twice for several weeks each, so his doctor ordered an MRI.

The scan picked up a cancerous spot in his left lung that has to be removed, he said.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news,” the “Copacabana” singer said. Doctors don’t believe that it has spread.

Because of the surgery, Manilow said his January arena concerts have been postponed, but he plans to be back on the stage for his Valentine’s Day weekend concerts Feb. 12-14 and the rest of 2026.

He recently wrapped up several Christmas shows in Palm Springs, CBS News reported.

Manilow is a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner and is a member of the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, NBC News reported.

