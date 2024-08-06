Babies R Us opens in 200 Kohl’s stores, see the list of locations

Babies R Us Babies R Us have started opening at Kohl's stores nationwide. (Kohl's)

The partnership between Babies R Us and Kohl’s has become a reality.

Kohl’s announced that the comeback of Babies R Us has begun with the opening of the first shops across the country with more coming over the next few months. They will all be open in time for the holidays, the company said.

There is also a “curated assortment of trusted baby brands online” on Kohl’s website. There will also be a Babies R Us registry later this year.

In addition to the new store within a store, there will also be a new Kohl’s in-store maternity brand called Motherhood.

In all, there will be Babies R Us inside about 200 Kohl’s stores.

Here’s the list:

Arizona

Avondale

Surprise

California

Alhambra

Bakersfield

Beaumont

Brentwood

Buena Park

Chino

Chula Vista

Downey

Elk Grove

Irvine

La Quinta

Laguna Niguel

Lakewood

Manteca

Menifee

Mira Loma

Modesto

Murrieta

El Cajon

Rancho Santa Margarita

Redlands

Riverbank

Roseville

San Marco

Santee

Turlock

Tustin

Victorville

Visalia

Colorado

Colorado Springs

Thornton

Westminister

Connecticut

Manchester

Plainville

Norwalk

Delaware

Wilmington

Middletown

Newark

Florida

Jacksonville

Cape Coral

Lakeland

Miramar

Indiana

Fort Wayne

Highland

Mishawaka

New Albany

Plainfield

Iowa

Ankeny

Cedar Falls

Kansas

Olathe

Kentucky

Florence

Lexington

Louisiana

Covington

Slidell

Maryland

Ellicott City

Massachusetts

Chelmsford

Danvers

Hingham

Leominster

Mansfield

Milford

Millbury

Dartmouth

Saugus

Seekonk

Stoughton

East Walpole

West Springfield

Michigan

Lake Orion

Chesterfield

Sterling Heights

Roseville

Shelby Township

Taylor

Westland

Minnesota

Duluth

Mankato

Maple Grove

Coon Rapids

Missouri

Arnold

Joplin

Lee’s Summit

O’Fallon

Springfield

Nevada

Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Plaistow

Salem

New Jersey

Paramus

Clifton

Hamilton Township

Hillsborough

Jersey City

Mantua

Ramsey

Secaucus

Toms River

Turnersville

Voorhees

Wayne

Woodland Park

New York

Bay Shore

Brewster

Brooklyn

Liverpool

Cortland Manor

East Setauket

Fayetteville

Fresh Meadows

Jerico

Levittown

Massapequa Park

Nanuet

New Hartford

Newburgh

Amherst

Oceanside

Orchard Park

Port Chester

Rocky Point

Lake Ronkonkoma

Shirley

Staten Island

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Yonkers

North Carolina

Garner

Wake Forest

Wilmington

North Dakota

Fargo

Ohio

Avon

Beavercreek

North Canton

Findlay

Toledo

Grove City

Huber Heights

Lima

Mentor

Columbus

Perrysburg

Pickerington

Troy

Pennsylvania

Bensalem

Erie

Easton

Havertown

Mechanicsburg

Huntingdon

Pittsburgh

Morton

Trexlertown

Rhode Island

Smithfield

Warwick

South Carolina

Lexington

Myrtle Beach

Summerville

South Dakota

Sioux Falls

Texas

San Antonio

Brownsville

Harlingen

Keller

Lubbock

McAllen

Mission

Missouri City

Rosenberg

Houston

Virginia

Woodbridge

West Virginia

Charleston

Wisconsin

Brookfield

Delafield

Eau Claire

Ashwaubenon

Janesville

Onalaska

Madison

Menomonee Falls

Oak Creek

Mount Pleasant

Wausau

Washington

Bellingham

Burlington

Lynnwood

Marysville

Snohomish





