Aryna Sabalenka to face Nick Kyrgios in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis match

The four-time Grand Slam champion will face Nick Kyrgios in a "Battle of the Sexes" match in December.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked player in women’s professional tennis, will face Nick Kyrgios in a match that is being billed as the fourth Battle of the Sexes in the sport’s history.

The exhibition match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios, ranked No. 652 in men’s tennis, will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 28.

They will play indoors at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena.

Both players have previously dished out trash talk about the match.

Women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play men’s world No. 652 Nick Kyrgios in a tennis match labeled as the fourth Battle of the Sexes in the sport’s history.



Organized by Evolve, the agency which represents both players, the match will take place December 28 at the… — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 4, 2025

Kyrgios said during a podcast this summer with fellow men’s tennis player Alexander Bublik that “women can’t return our serves,” adding that he would win 6-2.

“I’ll try my best to kick his ass,” Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said during a news conference at the U.S. Open.

“When the world No. 1 challenges you, you answer the call,” said Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist. “I’ve got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion. But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain.”

The Battle of the Sexes term was originally used for the 1973 tennis exhibition between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. King won the match in straight sets at the Houston Astrodome.

Earlier that year, Riggs defeated Margaret Court in two sets.

A third battle in 1992 between Jimmy Connors and Martina Navratilova was won by Connors in two sets.

“I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game,” Sabalenka said. “I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.”

“I cannot wait to get back out on court,” Kyrgios said in an Instagram story. “Honestly, I’m feeling amazing. I never thought I would be back into this position, being able to travel the world, see my fans and play some amazing tennis.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group