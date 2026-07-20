Andy Burnham becomes new Prime Minister, replacing Keir Starmer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: King Charles III welcomes Andy Burnham, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, on July 20, 2026 in London, England. The Member of Parliament for Makerfield becomes the UK's 59th Prime Minister, succeeding Sir Keir Starmer, who resigned as leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister in June. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

Andy Burnham becomes the 59th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has a new prime minister once again.

Andy Burnham was formally named the new leader on Monday morning after the ceremonial “kissing hands” event with King Charles III.

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After the audience with the king, Burnham then went to 10 Downing Street, speaking to the press, saying politicians “need to be better” and that he would be a “circuit breaker” for a government that has been taking wrong turns since the 1980s, The Associated Press reported.

The country’s parliamentary democracy allows the governing party to replace its prime minister, who also serves as the party’s leader, without a general election. He was the only candidate for the ruling Labour Party.

After they’re selected, the king then asks the incoming prime minister to form a government, the AP explained.

Burnham is the seventh prime minister the UK has had over the past 10 years.

His predecessors are

Keir Starmer (745 days)

Rishi Snuak (619 days)

Liz Truss (49 days)

Boris Johnson (1,140 days)

Theresa May (1,106 days)

David Cameron (2,255 days)

Burnham pledged on Monday to decentralize power, make essentials affordable, bring back British industry and “reindustrialize Britain,” cut the welfare bill, build more social housing and support the underfunded educational system.

To help bring down the cost of living, Burnham said he will announce a 10-year plan in the coming months, but that the first measures will be introduced on Tuesday. He said he wants to change the education system, get young people into the workforce and provide more mental health support, CNN reported.

“We will help people to live well, building a more preventative state, investing in people’s success rather than paying for failure, and that work starts now,” he said.

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