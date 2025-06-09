78th Tony Awards: Highlights and complete list of winners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: The cast of "Hamilton" performs onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK — From celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Hamilton” to turning the gifting tables on Oprah Winfrey, the 78th annual Tony Awards ceremony was full of must-see moments.

Past Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, and star of the movie version of Broadway’s “Wicked,” put a spell on the audience and stars alike, even interacting with Winfrey in the broadcast’s opening number.

After getting several suggestions for how to open the show, the star of the stage production of “The Color Purple” ran into Winfrey, who starred in the original film. Erivo asked Winfrey, “What do you do when everyone is telling you what you need to do?” Winfrey responded, “Forget about them, babe. The only thing you need to do is be yourself.” Erivo and Winfrey then shared the “holding space” gesture that was started between the Elphaba actress and her Glinda co-star, Ariana Grande, USA Today reported.

Erivo then sang her opening number, “Sometimes All You Need Is a Song,” encouraging Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Adam Lambert to belt out part of the lyrics, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She also flipped the script with Winfrey later in the broadcast. The former talk show host is known for giving audience members cars. Erivo came to Winfrey’s seat, telling her to look under it, where the media mogul pulled out a gift of candy and, of course, a car of her own, E! News shared.

@enews Oprah finally gets her own car at the TonyAwards. 🤩 (🎥: Tony Award Productions/White Cherry Entertainment/CBS) ♬ original sound - E! News

Former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, won best actress in a musical in a minimalist revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Blvd.”

During her acceptance speech, she said, “Growing up, I always felt like I didn’t belong. But you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.

“So if there’s anyone out there who feels like they don’t belong, or your time hasn’t come, don’t give up,” Scherzinger added, according to The Associated Press. “Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever.”

Sara Bareilles and Erivo honored those performers, directors, producers and crewmembers who had died over the past year, singing “Tomorrow” from “Annie.” After the song was over, and a moment before going to commercial break, the camera caught Bareilles slightly breaking down in tears and Erivo comforting her.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reunited on the Tonys’ stage as presenters.

The “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” stars will be appearing onstage together in “Waiting for Godot.” It will be at the Hudson Theatre starting on Sept. 13 with the official opening on Sept. 28 and running through Jan. 4. It will be Reeves’ first time on Broadway and he will play Estragon, while Winter, who has been on Broadway twice, will be Vladimir.

The biggest reunion at the Tony Awards was the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan and Chris Jackson performed with the original ensemble a medley of the songs from the hit musical.

If you missed the broadcast, here is a list of winners, from the AP:

Musical: “Maybe Happy Ending”

Actress in a leading role in a musical: Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Actor in a leading role in a musical: Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Musical revival: “Sunset Blvd.”

Actor in a leading role in a play: Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Direction of a play: Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Play revival: “Eureka Day”

Play: “Purpose”

Actress in a featured role in a musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Actress in a featured role in a play: Kara Young, “Purpose”

Actor in a featured role in a musical: Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Actor in a featured role in a play: Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Actress in a leading role in a play: Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Original score: “Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Costume design of a musical: Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Costume design of a play: Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Choreography: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Book of a musical: Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”

0 of 141 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Cynthia Erivo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Darren Criss attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kelli O'Hara attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jonathan Groff attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Paulson attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Javier Muñoz and Phillipa Soo attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Natalie Venetia Belcon attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Ava Lalezarzadeh (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Noel Carey (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Christopher Jackson and Danny Burstein attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sara Bareilles attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Lauren Reid (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Cody Renard Richard (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jennifer Su attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Hadi Tabbal (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jordan Tyson attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Renée Elise Goldsberry attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, and Aaron Tveit attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Jerry Mitchell and Aaron Tveit attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Rosie Perez attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Colleen Jennings-Roggensack (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) Nicole Scherzinger (C) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Ephraim Sykes and Seth Stewart attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kara Young attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Dylan Crespo, Luz Miranda-Crespo, Luis A. Miranda Jr, Luz Towns-Miranda, Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Lea Salonga attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Jasmine Amy Rogers and Anna Wintour attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Dylan Mulvaney attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Blake Daniel attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Oliver Mears and Indhu Rubasingham attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kara Young (2nd L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Hue Park and Will Aronson attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Greg Nobile and Sam Gold attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Mia Farrow (C) and Ronan Farrow (R) attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Claire Brito attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Brooke Shields attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Daniel Dae Kim and Mia Kim attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Saheem Ali (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Cody Renard Richard attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Justina Machado attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Darian Jenkins attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) Jeremy Stolle attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Adam Lambert attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) James Monroe Iglehart and Daveed Diggs attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jordan Roth attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Colleen McCormack attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Matt Barbey and Oksana Barbey attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Harry Lennix and Djena Nichole Graves attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Catherine Zuber (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Justina Machado (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jennifer Nettles (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Jak Malone attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kristin Chenoweth attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Pooya Mohseni attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Gayle King and George Cheeks attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Natalie Venetia Belcon attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Cydney Krone attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jerry Mitchell (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jeb Brown (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Andy Blankenbuehler and Julianne Hough attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Yeniffer Behrens and Mauricio Mendoza attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Phillipa Soo (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sam Pinkleton (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Nicholas Christopher attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Bryan Cranston attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Benjamin Pearcy attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Andrew Lloyd Webber attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Nick Powell (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Shea Durazzo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Andrew Gaeta (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Andrew Gaeta attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jasmine Amy Rogers attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image/Clip has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) James Monroe Iglehart (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Marco Ramirez (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Lucas McMahon (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Taylor Trensch attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Rachel Bay Jones attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Tyler Conroy attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Justin Townsend (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Alana Arenas (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonathan Groff attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Okieriete Onaodowan attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: LaChanze (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Colleen Jennings-Roggensack attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Megan Hilty attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Lee Perlman and Linda Riefberg attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: John Gore (R) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sadie Sink attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) Luis A. Miranda Jr and Luz Towns-Miranda attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Adam Speers and Gavin Kalin attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: George Clooney talks to photographers during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jon Rua attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Dara Woo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Anna Mack Pardee attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Helen Paguia and Marco Paguia attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Michael Price (L) attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Juliana Engler (L) and Meme Halford (2nd L) attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Tom Felton attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been made in black and white. Color version not available.) Audra McDonald attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Macy Schmidt attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Melanie Sutrathada attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Adam Speers and Auli'i Cravalho attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Stephanie Jae Park attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Helen J Shen attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Katie Holmes attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Will Swenson and Audra Mcdonald attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Ava Lalezarzadeh attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Oliver Mears attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Nicole Scherzinger attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Nick Schlieper attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

©2024 Cox Media Group