55 charged in fight at Hersheypark

FILE PHOTO: A fight broke out on opening day at Hersheypark in April. Police recently announced the arrest of 55 people.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Opening day at Hersheypark turned into a massive fight. Months after the brawl broke out, 55 people have been identified and face charges.

[ Read more trending news ]

The fights broke out on April 3, WGAL reported.

Derry Township Police said the ages of those charged range from 12 to 19 and that the people are facing various charges, including simple assault, conspiracy, theft, failure to disperse, riot, and others.

Police called the incident “disorderly and assaultive behavior,” WTXF reported.

Of the 55 people charged, only three were 18 or older, according to WGAL.

Police said they were called in on April 3 to assist park security in breaking up fights between groups of teenagers. Three people were arrested at the time and others were kicked out of the park.

Police said the fights caused “only minor interruptions,” KYW reported.

No one was hurt, according to WCAU.

The park increased security after the incident, adding that guests who leave the park will need to undergo photo verification before re-entry, KYW said. Before the fight, all a person would need was a hand stamp to come back into the park.

© 2026 Cox Media Group