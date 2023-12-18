5 children die in Arizona duplex fire

Fire department

Fatal fire: Five children died when a two-story duplex caught fire on Saturday. (Katifcam/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Five children died in a duplex fire Saturday in western Arizona, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the Bullhead City Police Department, the fire was ignited at about 5 p.m. MST. Police said the children were ages 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13.

The two-story duplex caught fire in the 400 block of Anna Circle near State Road 95 and Ramar Road close to the Arizona-Nevada state line, KSAZ-TV reported.

Bullhead City officials said that the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are handling the investigation, KNXV-TV reported.

It was unclear what started the fire, or how many people were inside the duplex, according to the television station.

Police have not released any other information. An investigation is ongoing.

