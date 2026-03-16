150 people sickened by norovirus during Princess cruise Norovirus outbreak affects 2.4% of Star Princess passengers

A norovirus outbreak on board the Star Princess sickened about 150 people.

More than 150 people were sickened by a norovirus outbreak while on a Caribbean cruise.

The virus spread aboard the Star Princess, making 104 passengers and 49 crew members ill, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There were 4,307 passengers on board, so the outbreak accounts for 2.4% of passengers.

Another 1,561 crew members, or about 3% of the crew, were ill.

Most of those sick complained of diarrhea and/or vomiting, the CDC said.

Princess Cruises told the agency that it would increase cleaning and disinfection procedures as part of its outbreak plan.

It also isolated those who were ill.

The outbreak was reported to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program on March 11.

The VSP is also conducting a field response to assess the situation and assist the ship’s staff in controlling it.

The ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 15 and embarked on a new trip to Princess Cays Sunday evening, NBC News reported.

CBS News said norovirus outbreaks are common on cruises. Holland America had an outbreak that sickened 80 people. A gastrointestinal illness was reported in February on the Regent Seven Seas.

Norovirus is very contagious, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It may be confused with the stomach flu, but it has a different cause.

It can spread when people are in close contact and contaminated food and surfaces.

Norovirus usually runs its course in a few days. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and sometimes a headache, fever and body aches, the Cleveland Clinic said.

©2026 Cox Media Group