1 dead, several injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits turbulence

The airline offered its “deepest condolences to the family of the deceased” and said it was working with Thai authorities to “provide the necessary medical assistance,” while also sending the company’s own team to Bangkok to assist.

Singapore Airlines Plane hits turbulence FILE PHOTO: At least one person died and several were injured when a plane was hit by “severe turbulence,” Singapore Airlines said in a statement Tuesday. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At least one person died and several were injured when a plane was hit by “severe turbulence,” Singapore Airlines said in a statement Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

The flight, which originated in London, was headed to Singapore when it hit the turbulence, according to The Associated Press.

According to Singapore Airlines, the Boeing 777 was diverted to Bangkok, landing there at 3:45 p.m. local time (4:45 a.m. ET).

An official in Bangkok said that the deceased person is a 73-year-old British national, who likely suffered a heart attack, Reuters reported. Seven people were critically injured with head injuries, the official added.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” the statement read.

Singapore Airlines has one of the largest fleets of Boeing 777s, a large twin-engine jet often used for long-haul routes, The Washington Post reported.

The airline offered its “deepest condolences to the family of the deceased” and said it was working with Thai authorities to “provide the necessary medical assistance,” while also sending the company’s own team to Bangkok to assist.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!