Travel with Kelsea Ballerini to the 'Emerald City'

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Mount Pleasant' (Black River)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kelsea Ballerini's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the "Emerald City" — her new music video that is, though it is a tip of the hat to The Wizard of Oz and Wicked

"i wanted this video to first and foremost play whimsy homage to the land of oz, but have wells of metaphors layered throughout that honor the heart of the song," she wrote on Instagram. "i've seen some of you pick up on some of the symbolism, but *ahem*…tin woman…?! okay i'm done, go enjoy."

She also gave a shoutout to director Patrick Tracy for his work on the visuals.

The making-of footage shows Kelsea practicing walking on a treadmill in heels for the shoot, as well as an impromptu sing-along to Wicked's "Popular" in the makeup chair.

