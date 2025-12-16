Trace Adkins marks 30 years of 'Dreamin' Out Loud' with anniversary tour

Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour (Courtesy Trace Adkins/Sweet Talk Publicity)
By Stephen Hubbard

Trace Adkins will commemorate three decades of his debut album with a special 2026 tour.

Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour kicks off Jan. 16 in Oxford, Alabama, playing 24 dates before it wraps Sept. 19 in Charles Town, West Virginia. The run includes two nights in May at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

"I recently read that if you lined up all the country music artists who 'break through at all,' the majority cluster tightly around 5-7 years of an active career. Only about 10% have a career spanning 20 years,” Trace says. "As I embark on my 30th year of touring, I find myself in the single-digit percentile of artists. I am humbled that my fans and promoters have let me do this for so long."

"Hope to see you one more time in 2026," he adds.

Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Trace's Platinum-selling first album, Dreamin' Out Loud, came out in June 1996. It featured his hits "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" and "Every Light in the House On."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

