Top 25 songs in Houston on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Houston. Houston has the most ranked songs (19) in common with Dallas and no ranked songs in common with 148 metros. The most seen artist in Houston's Shazam ranking is BigXthaPlug and the most popular genre is Pop. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Webbie Flow

- Artist: Big Yavo

- Album: Dingers

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Electronic, Electronica

- Length: 2:55

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

#24. All The Way

- Artist: BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman

- Album: All The Way - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:45

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 27 other metros

#23. You Shook Me All Night Long

- Artist: AC/DC

- Album: Back In Black

- Genres: Hard Rock, Rock, Arena Rock, Worldwide

- Length: 3:30

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#22. Wagon Wheel

- Artist: Darius Rucker

- Album: True Believers

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:58

#21. luther

- Artist: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

- Album: GNX

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:58

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 36 other metros

#20. Stayin' Alive

- Artist: Bee Gees

- Album: The Ultimate Bee Gees

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:43

#19. Don't Stop Believin'

- Artist: Journey

- Album: The Essential Journey

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#18. Silver Lining

- Artist: Laufey

- Album: A Matter of Time

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 28 other metros

#17. Ends of the Earth

- Artist: Ty Myers

- Album: The Select

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:30

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#16. Typa

- Artist: GloRilla

- Album: Typa - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 18 other metros

#15. Love Me Not

- Artist: Ravyn Lenae

- Album: Bird's Eye

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#14. Take On Me

- Artist: a-ha

- Album: Hunting High and Low (Deluxe Edition)

- Genres: Pop, Alternative, New Wave, Rock

- Length: 3:49

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#13. Ojos Tristes

- Artist: Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marías

- Album: I Said I Love You First...

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#12. 2AM

- Artist: BigXthaPlug

- Album: TAKE CARE

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#11. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

- Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

- Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Afrobeats, African

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 16 other metros

--- Top five song in 29 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#10. Frecuencia

- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra

- Album: Redención (Deluxe)

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:010

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

#9. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#8. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

- Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

- Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

- Length: 1:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#7. Stacks from All Sides

- Artist: SKAI ISYOURGOD

- Album: Stacks from All Sides

- Genres: Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#6. Cant Go Broke Remix

- Artist: Zeddy Will

- Album: Cant Go Broke Remix - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 15 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

#5. Even Though I Walk (Live)

- Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

- Album: We Must Respond (Live)

- Genres: Christian

- Length: 7:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#4. Burning Blue

- Artist: Mariah the Scientist

- Album: HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:26

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#3. CHURCH GIRL

- Artist: Beyoncé

- Album: RENAISSANCE

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 23 other metros

#2. What Did I Miss?

- Artist: Drake

- Album: What Did I Miss? - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros