Top 25 songs in Fort Worth on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Fort Worth. Fort Worth has the most ranked songs (25) in common with Fayetteville and no ranked songs in common with 52 metros. The most seen artist in Fort Worth's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. ICU

- Artist: Coco Jones

- Album: What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 4:02

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

#24. Pásame otro Marlboro (Rap Jgl)

- Artist: Scrapy

- Album: Pásame otro Marlboro (Rap Jgl) - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

#23. Rodeo (feat. Big Jade)

- Artist: Lah Pat

- Album: Rodeo (feat. Big Jade) - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 32 other metros

#22. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

#21. un x100to

- Artist: Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

- Album: un x100to - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#20. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 81 other metros

#19. AIN'T GONNA ANSWER

- Artist: NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne

- Album: Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 60 other metros

#18. Search & Rescue

- Artist: Drake

- Album: Search & Rescue - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 84 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 110 other metros

#17. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#16. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#15. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

- Artist: Latto

- Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 60 other metros

#14. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#13. Ella Baila Sola

- Artist: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

- Album: DESVELADO

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 56 other metros

#12. Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55

- Artist: Bizarrap & Peso Pluma

- Album: Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55 - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:08

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 19 other metros

#11. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 23 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 73 other metros

#10. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

- Artist: Young Nudy

- Album: Gumbo

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

#9. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#8. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 67 other metros

--- Top five song in 85 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#7. Johnny Dang

- Artist: That Mexican OT, Paul Wall & DRODi

- Album: Johnny Dang - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

#6. Hummingbird

- Artist: Metro Boomin & James Blake

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 5:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 67 other metros

#5. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#4. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

- Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:39

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#3. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 25 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#2. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 64 other metros

--- Top five song in 88 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#1. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 78 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros