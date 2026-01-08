Top 25 songs in Corpus Christi on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Corpus Christi. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Sweet Jane
- Artist: Cowboy Junkies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 51 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros
#24. ME JALO
- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#23. Here Comes Your Man
- Artist: Pixies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros
#22. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
#21. Marlboro Rojo
- Artist: Fuerza Regida
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#20. In the Air Tonight (feat. Justo Stax$)
- Artist: SPM
#19. Frecuencia
- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra
#18. No Capea
- Artist: Xavi & Grupo Frontera
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#17. dopamina
- Artist: Peso Pluma & Tito Double P
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#16. daño
- Artist: Peso Pluma & Tito Double P
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#15. String By
- Artist: Mack Geiger
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in four other metros
#14. Coleccionando Heridas
- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#13. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)
- Artist: KATO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#12. Pase y Toque
- Artist: Beatboy & Victor Mendivil
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#11. Mi Entorno
- Artist: Virlán García
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#10. Cuando No Era Cantante RMX (Remix)
- Artist: El Bogueto, Anuel AA, Fuerza Regida & Yung Beef
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#9. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in nine other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#8. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros
#7. Ya Borracho
- Artist: Herencia De Grandes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in nine other metros
--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros
#6. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#5. Amor
- Artist: emmanuellcortess_
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros
#4. Purple Rain
- Artist: Prince & The Revolution
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#3. \
- Artist: David Bowie
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 37 other metros
--- Top three song in 57 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#2. When Doves Cry
- Artist: Prince
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 17 other metros
--- Top three song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros
#1. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in four other metros
--- Top five song in seven other metros
--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros