Tim McGraw's 'Field of Dreams' concert becomes a festival

What started out as a Tim McGraw concert has sprouted into a full-blown music festival.

The two-day event kicks off Saturday, Aug. 30, in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site made famous by Kevin Costner's 1989 film Field of Dreams. The Saturday show will honor Tim's father, Tug McGraw, who played for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, on what would've been his 81st birthday.

Iowa native Hailey Whitters is set to play as well, alongside Loess Hills, Dani Rose, Cody Lee, Timothy Wayne and Ty Myers. Tim will close out the night.

Sunday, Aug. 31, features a full lineup of talent, too, with Lakeview, Brantley Gilbert and others set to take the stage before Nickelback headlines.

You'll find the tickets that still remain on StubHub.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.